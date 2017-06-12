Local ranch foreman describes close call with Lizard Fire - Tucson News Now

Local ranch foreman describes close call with Lizard Fire

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A close call for local ranch foreman Jesse Dean and his crew has them scrambling to prepare for the Lizard Fire to strike again.

The group refused to leave the former Broken Arrow Ranch Friday, June 9, as the Lizard Fire crept in their direction. He said the area was evacuated, but decided to stay to help protect the property.

They were clearing brush and grass when the fire came over the hill.

“Flames were 40 feet high and you have this roar, sounds like the ocean, like a roar when the fire hits,” described Dean.

His coworker Soleil Weinberg had a camera ready.

(Fire on June 9. Source: Soleil Weinberg/Lizard Fire)

(Fire on June 9. Source: Soleil Weinberg/Lizard Fire)

(Fire on June 9. Source: Soleil Weinberg/Lizard Fire)

“All you see is the firemen disappearing into the smoke. They were going straight into the fire and you didn't know if they were coming out or not,” said Weinberg.

(Fire on June 9. Source: Soleil Weinberg/Lizard Fire)

On Monday, June 12, about two miles south of Broken Arrow ranch, the two scrambled to mow grass and clear brush on another ranch that’s under construction.

Smoke from the Lizard Fire could be seen an estimated two miles away into the mountains from the Broken Arrow property.

Dean explained they are taking extra precautions with the equipment by keeping fire extinguishers nearby.

“If this (lawn mower hits a rock), it could cause a spark and start a fire,” he explained.

Dean said officials warned him the fire is coming in his direction.

“It’s been really scary for a lot of the guys working here. I had a lot of them just panicking and freaking out,” said Dean.

Hot shots dug cleared a three-mile fire line at the back of the property, while federal forest officials parked at the ranch to watch the fire behavior closely.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility

    5-year-old dies in day care van, staff signed him in at facility

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:19:45 GMT

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

  • Breaking

    Authorities identify severed head and burned body

    Authorities identify severed head and burned body

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:03:53 GMT
    Severed head found on Deer Park Street - Source: WLBTSevered head found on Deer Park Street - Source: WLBT

    The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.

    The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.

  • Concord woman loses arm in brutal shark attack, credits only God for her survival

    Monday, June 12 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-13 00:30:16 GMT

    The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week.  “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie.  “I went to yank back my ...

    The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week.  “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie.  “I went to yank back my ...

Powered by Frankly