Mother searches for answers in daughter's unsolved murder

A local mother is still searching for answers on the three-year anniversary of her daughter’s murder.

13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez was killed in June of 2014.

“My heart is so broken,” Maribel’s mother, Valerie Calonge said.

It’s been three years since Calonge looked into the eyes of her only daughter, Maribel Gonzalez, and time has not made it any easier.

“She was just happy,” Calonge said.

Valerie reflects on the photographs and said her little girl always put a smile on her face.

“She was funny. She liked to dance. She danced like Michael Jackson,” Calonge said.

Calonge said Maribel left for a friend’s house on June 3, 2014 and vanished. Valerie and her husband searched for all over for Maribel. Then the devastating news came three days later. Maribel’s body was found stripped of all clothing and buried under two car tires in a desert area near Trico Road and Avra Valley Road.

“How could anyone do that to a child? And to treat her like she’s a piece of trash or just like an object,” Calonge said.

Calonge said her daughter had no enemies and believes she was driven to that location by someone she knew. Pima County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate this case, but at this point have no new leads. With each day that passes, Valerie refuses to give up in finding her daughter’s killer.

“She didn’t deserve any of this,” Calonge said.

She is pleading for anyone with information to come forward to help her get justice for Maribel.

“We need to put whoever did this away.”

If you know anything about this case call 88-CRIME.

