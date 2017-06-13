J.J.'s off the board

-
Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:45:58 GMT
Wildcat first baseman is headed to Houston.
Monday, June 12 2017 1:37 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:37:36 GMT
Tuesday, June 13 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-06-13 04:54:10 GMT
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.
Monday, June 12 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:48:33 GMT
Monday, June 12 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-06-13 03:00:55 GMT
President Donald Trump is honoring Clemson University's NCAA champion football team, calling its victory a title "for the ages.".
Monday, June 12 2017 6:30 PM EDT2017-06-12 22:30:58 GMT
Monday, June 12 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:04:48 GMT
A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.
Monday, June 12 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:18:01 GMT
Monday, June 12 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:22:41 GMT
Person with direct knowledge of transaction to AP: Andrew Barroway is now Coyotes' sole owner.
