J.J.'s off the board

Posted by Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - WIth the 75th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, the Houston Astros selected Arizona first baseman J.J. Matijevic. The Pac-12 batting champ was the first Wildcat off the board. 

The value of his pick is over $767,000 dollars. 

