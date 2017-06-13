TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Mother still searching for answers in her daughter's murder. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. LIZARD FIRE LATEST

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reinstated the hard evacuation notice for the Cochise Stronghold area, starting at the intersection of North Cochise Stronghold and West Ironwood Road and everything south and west from that point, on Monday afternoon.

CLOSE CALL. Ranch hand Soleil Weinberg, took these photos of the #LizardFird at the old Broken Arrow Ranch Friday. pic.twitter.com/OglSk2CPVh — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 13, 2017

The Lizard Fire is now at 15,131 acres and is at 40 percent contained, as of 7:15 p.m. Monday, June 12, according to a recent update from the U.S. Forest Service.



2. MOTHER SEARCHES FOR ANSWERS IN DAUGHTER'S UNSOLVED MURDER

A local mother is still searching for answers on the three-year anniversary of her daughter’s murder.

13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez was killed in June of 2014.

"My heart is so broken" It's been 3 yrs since Maribel Gonzalez was murdered. Her mom is still searching for answers. pic.twitter.com/XHbPTrAkDZ — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) June 13, 2017

She is pleading for anyone with information to come forward to help her get justice for Maribel.

“We need to put whoever did this away.”

If you know anything about this case call 88-CRIME.



3. SESSIONS TO TESTIFY

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, facing fresh questions about his Russian contacts during the election campaign and his role in the firing of James Comey, will be interrogated in a public hearing by former Senate colleagues on Tuesday.

He said under oath at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.

AG Sessions agreed to testify on possible Trump Campaign contacts with Russia. He requested a public hearing.

>> https://t.co/vF9nh8VxVp pic.twitter.com/HiGwYIIbIC — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) June 12, 2017

Sessions is likely to be asked about his conversations with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and whether there were more encounters that should have been made public.



HAPPENING TODAY

The Tucson Unified School District continues the search for a superintendent.

The governing board has planned a discussion during Tuesday's regular board meeting.

WEATHER

Expect s nice sunny day with temperatures a little higher than Monday at 97 degrees.

