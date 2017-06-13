TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Sunday marked Day 5 since a reported lightning strike started the Lizard Fire on Wednesday.
Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
It’s been three years since Calonge looked into the eyes of her only daughter, Maribel Gonzalez, and time has not made it any easier.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
A 5-year-old died on a daycare van in West Memphis, Arkansas.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...
A man, who police say is a suspect in the North Royalton triple homicide investigation, was taken into custody after a tense overnight standoff with SWAT teams and law enforcement officials.
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.
