AZ Superintendent wants more tax money for education

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas wants more money from taxpayers to help fund public education. She is hoping voters not only extend, but expand Proposition 301.

Superintendent Douglas wants to permanently extend and expand Proposition 301 to a full cent, up from six-tenths of a cent currently.

Rn #AZ taxpayers pay six tenths of a cent in sales taxes. Extending & expanding #Prop301 would bump it up to a full cent @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/Nt0dyBRZik — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) June 13, 2017

Douglas says the state sales-tax hike would fund a 11 percent teacher pay raise and an additional $100 million a year for school repairs.



Superintendent Douglas hopes the extra pay will keep teachers in Arizona.

“We lose 40 some odd percent of our new teachers in the first two to three years that they are in the classroom,” she said.

Douglas is holding an open town hall at JW Marriott Starr Pass on West Starr Pass Boulevard in room E at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No RSVP is needed.

Douglas wants to hear from teachers and parents about what they would like the state to focus on.

“What I have heard from Arizonans is that they want their teachers to get paid better, so we believe the support is out there and that there are more people that realize how vital a good education is in the nation than the nay-sayers,” she explained.

The expansion of Prop. 301 is five times the amount Governor Doug Ducey proposed in his budget.Officials with Governor Doug Ducey’s office tell Tucson News Now exclusively:



“Governor Ducey hasn’t fought so hard to put more dollars into education just to see a funding cliff in a few years. He supports extending Prop 301 dollars, but wants to make sure it goes to the

ballot when it has the best chance of passage, and that we get the policy right.”



Proposition 301 is set to expire in 2021.



MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.