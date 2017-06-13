AZ Superintendent wants more tax money for education - Tucson News Now

AZ Superintendent wants more tax money for education

By Morgan Kyrklund, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Supt. Douglas will hold a town-hall at JW Marriot Starr Pass. (Source: Tucson News Now) Supt. Douglas will hold a town-hall at JW Marriot Starr Pass. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas wants more money from taxpayers to help fund public education. She is hoping voters not only extend, but expand Proposition 301.

Superintendent Douglas wants to permanently extend and expand Proposition 301 to a full cent, up from six-tenths of a cent currently.

Douglas says the state sales-tax hike would fund a 11 percent teacher pay raise and an additional $100 million a year for school repairs.

Superintendent Douglas hopes the extra pay will keep teachers in Arizona.
“We lose 40 some odd percent of our new teachers in the first two to three years that they are in the classroom,” she said.

Douglas is holding an open town hall at JW Marriott Starr Pass on West Starr Pass Boulevard in room E at 6 p.m. Tuesday. No RSVP is needed.

Douglas wants to hear from teachers and parents about what they would like the state to focus on.

“What I have heard from Arizonans is that they want their teachers to get paid better, so we believe the support is out there and that there are more people that realize how vital a good education is in the nation than the nay-sayers,” she explained.

The expansion of Prop. 301 is five times the amount Governor Doug Ducey proposed in his budget.Officials with Governor Doug Ducey’s office tell Tucson News Now exclusively:
 

“Governor Ducey hasn’t fought so hard to put more dollars into education just to see a funding cliff in a few years. He supports extending Prop 301 dollars, but wants to make sure it goes to the
ballot when it has the best chance of passage, and that we get the policy right.”


Proposition 301 is set to expire in 2021.


MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:59:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:02:14 GMT
    Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

  • 5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic

    5-year-old dies after being left in van at children's health clinic

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:15:58 GMT

    A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.

  • Authorities seek 2 escaped inmates after 2 guards killed

    Authorities seek 2 escaped inmates after 2 guards killed

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 9:18 AM EDT2017-06-13 13:18:24 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:51:24 GMT

    Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

    Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

    •   
Powered by Frankly