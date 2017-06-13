Man reunited with cat after apartment fire - Tucson News Now

Man reunited with cat after apartment fire

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A glimmer of good news after an early morning fire damaged two apartments. Firefighters were able to reunite one of the residents with his cat. Both the man and his cat are okay.

A fire official said at least two apartment units caught fire early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Wilmont.

Fire officials said the fire likely started on the second floor, and spread to the first floor.

No one was home in the second floor unit.

The fire is still under investigation.

