Police investigation closes two buildings on UA campus

According to a tweet from the UA Police Department, the UA library and the Integrated Learning Center have been closed until further notice.
It’s been three years since Calonge looked into the eyes of her only daughter, Maribel Gonzalez, and time has not made it any easier.
A 10-year-old boy has died after being found beaten, burned and bound in Chino Valley Thursday, according to Chino Valley police.
Ian Joseph Ritzer, was sentenced on Monday, June 12 after he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of extortion, and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates on work detail in Putnam County have shot and killed two corrections officers and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a dark green Honda Civic.
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
