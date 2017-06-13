Police investigation closes two buildings on UA campus

University of Arizona police have shut down two buildings while they investigate suspicious activity in the area.

According to a tweet from the UA Police Department, the UA library and the Integrated Learning Center have been closed until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.

The UA library and ILC are closed until further notice. UAPD investigating suspicious activity in area. — UofAZPolice (@UofAZPolice) June 13, 2017

