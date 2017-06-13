Police investigation closes two buildings on UA campus - Tucson News Now

Police investigation closes two buildings on UA campus

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

University of Arizona police have shut down two buildings while they investigate suspicious activity in the area.

According to a tweet from the UA Police Department, the UA library and the Integrated Learning Center have been closed until further notice.

No other information was immediately available.

