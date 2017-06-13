Southside trailer fire under investigation

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, June 17-19.
According to a tweet from the UA Police Department, the UA library and the Integrated Learning Center have been closed until further notice.
The Tucson Fire Department said at least two apartment units caught fire early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Wilmot.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas wants more money from taxpayers to help fund public education. She is hoping for voters to not only extend, but extend Proposition
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.
The severed head and headless body of Jackson were found Saturday in the same Jackson neighborhood. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.
A photo of two Amarillo Fire Department firefighters consoling young children after a wreck caught the eye of thousands, but the men captured in the photo say this is a routine part of their jobs.
