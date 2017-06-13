Southside trailer fire under investigation

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the eastbound lanes of East Benson Highway was closed east of South Country Club Road Tuesday morning while crews responded to a trailer fire.

Traffic: Eastbound Benson Hwy closed E of Country Club https://t.co/hcSVzTKIYZ — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) June 13, 2017

Ryan Ingle, spokesman for PCSD, said the trailer was abandoned.

No one was injured, and no one was displaced.

The fire is under investigation.

