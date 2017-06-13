Southside trailer fire under investigation - Tucson News Now

Southside trailer fire under investigation

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the eastbound lanes of East Benson Highway was closed east of South Country Club Road Tuesday morning while crews responded to a trailer fire.

Ryan Ingle, spokesman for PCSD, said the trailer was abandoned.

No one was injured, and no one was displaced.

The fire is under investigation.

