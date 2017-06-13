WATCH LIVE: AG Sessions appears before Senate intelligence committee

Tucson physician Dr. Matt Heinz previously ran against Rep. Martha McSally in 2016.
The Tucson Fire Department said at least two apartment units caught fire early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Wilmot.
A yearly survey shows conditions for Arizona children remain among the worst in the nation, with a measure of 16 indicators putting Arizona 46th out of 50 states.
A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared before the Senate intelligence committee as it investigates alleged Russian meddling in the election.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
The severed head and headless body of Jackson were found Saturday in the same Jackson neighborhood. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.
Governor Nathan Deal says the fugitives who are accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers will be brought to justice.
After more than one year in a North Korean labor camp, a Cincinnati man has been released back to the United States, according to the secretary of State.
