Man accused of attempted robbery in Nogales

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.

The Nogales Police Department said Louise Alberto Rendon Romero, 28, was arrested on charges of attempted robbery and threatening and intimidating.

The victim told authorities she saw Rendon Romero inside and he followed her to her vehicle when she left.

The woman was able to make it to her car but the NPD said the suspect "struck the front passenger window, and speaking in Spanish, demanded she give him all her money in an aggressive and threatening manner."

The victim drove away from the scene and called 911. According to the NPD, Rendon Romero was arrested a short time later at a nearby business.

Rendon Romero allegedly gave authorities a false name.

"This is a good example of how it is highly recommended to be extra vigilant and aware of your surroundings when engaged in any financial transactions at stores, banks and ATMs," the NPD said in a news release. "Any suspicious persons or activity should be reported. A good tip is to let someone know what you see or call police before continuing to expose yourself."

