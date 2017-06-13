Ducey appoints Pima County prosecutor for judicial opening

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a top prosecutor for Pima County to fill a Superior Court vacancy.

Ducey's office on Monday announced his appointment of Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Kellie Johnson to replace Judge K.C. Stanford, who recently retired.

Johnson has been a prosecutor for more than 20 years, with experience in prosecuting cases involving a wide range of crimes.

