Ducey appoints Pima County prosecutor for judicial opening

A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.
Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a top prosecutor for Pima County to fill a Superior Court vacancy.
A man who was arrested at Phoenix Comicon last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday.
A 24-year veteran of the Arizona Game and Fish Department is being promoted to head the state agency responsible for regulating hunting and fishing and various wildlife conservation activities.
According to a tweet from the UA Police Department, the UA library and the Integrated Learning Center have been closed until further notice.
