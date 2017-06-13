Ducey appoints Pima County prosecutor for judicial opening - Tucson News Now

Ducey appoints Pima County prosecutor for judicial opening

Kellie Johnson. (Source: University of Arizona) Kellie Johnson. (Source: University of Arizona)
ARIZONA (AP) -

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a top prosecutor for Pima County to fill a Superior Court vacancy.

Ducey's office on Monday announced his appointment of Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Kellie Johnson to replace Judge K.C. Stanford, who recently retired.

Johnson has been a prosecutor for more than 20 years, with experience in prosecuting cases involving a wide range of crimes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Man accused of attempted robbery in Nogales

    Man accused of attempted robbery in Nogales

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:12:14 GMT
    Louise Alberto Rendon Romero (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)Louise Alberto Rendon Romero (Source: Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)

    A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.

    A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.

  • Ducey appoints Pima County prosecutor for judicial opening

    Ducey appoints Pima County prosecutor for judicial opening

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-06-13 19:57:35 GMT
    Kellie Johnson. (Source: University of Arizona)Kellie Johnson. (Source: University of Arizona)

    Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a top prosecutor for Pima County to fill a Superior Court vacancy.

    Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a top prosecutor for Pima County to fill a Superior Court vacancy.

  • Man arrested at Phoenix Comicon pleads not guilty

    Man arrested at Phoenix Comicon pleads not guilty

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-06-13 15:58:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-06-13 19:24:36 GMT
    Matthew Sterling, 29, at his arraignment on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Matthew Sterling, 29, at his arraignment on Tuesday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A man who was arrested at Phoenix Comicon last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday. 

    A man who was arrested at Phoenix Comicon last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly