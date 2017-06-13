Heinz announces another run for CD-2 seat

A cat house in Arizona is on the auction block and it's garnering plenty of national attention.
A cat house in Arizona is on the auction block and it's garnering plenty of national attention.
Tucson physician Dr. Matt Heinz previously ran against Rep. Martha McSally in 2016.
Tucson physician Dr. Matt Heinz previously ran against Rep. Martha McSally in 2016.
The Tucson Fire Department said at least two apartment units caught fire early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Wilmot.
The Tucson Fire Department said at least two apartment units caught fire early Tuesday morning in the 1600 block of North Wilmot.
A yearly survey shows conditions for Arizona children remain among the worst in the nation, with a measure of 16 indicators putting Arizona 46th out of 50 states.
A yearly survey shows conditions for Arizona children remain among the worst in the nation, with a measure of 16 indicators putting Arizona 46th out of 50 states.
A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.
A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.