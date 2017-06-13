Heinz announces another run for CD-2 seat

Tucson physician Dr. Matt Heinz announced on Tuesday, June 13, that he would challenge Rep. Martha McSally for her seat in Congressional District 2.

Heinz, a Democrat, previously ran against McSally in 2016.

Heinz cited Washington’s continued dysfunction as his motivation for running again.

"Washington is broken and it’s not working for southern Arizona,” Heinz said in a news release.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.