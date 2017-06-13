PHOTOS: Arizona cat house garnering national attention

A cat house in Arizona is on the auction block and it's garnering plenty of national attention. No, it's not a brothel. It's a "contemporary eccentric full log sided custom for the cat fancier."

No, it's not a brothel. This 2,500 square foot home is billed as a "contemporary eccentric full log sided custom for the cat fancier."

According to the real estate company's website, the listing has been viewed 1.6 million times in just six days.

The single-family home offers two bedrooms, one bath and can be yours for only $240,000.

The house looks pretty ordinary from the outside and it sits on 20 acres of land.

Once inside, you will see just about ever wall, floor and window is adorned with feline art. You will find everything from stuffed animals, cat rugs, decoupage and stone work.

There are also countless cat walkways and climbing trees. The main draw has to be the multilevel stone "Medieval cat castle" sitting in the home's great room.

According to the description, you "must see to believe it does exist!!! Once in a lifetime find extremely fun home!"

