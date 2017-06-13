Resource fair helping homeless vets

Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.
Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.
About 300 homeless veterans took advantage of a resource fair sponsored by Tucson Veterans Helping Veterans, an organization made up of federal, state and local service groups.
About 300 homeless veterans took advantage of a resource fair sponsored by Tucson Veterans Helping Veterans, an organization made up of federal, state and local service groups.
The two-page resolution is titled "a resolution in opposition to anti-education, anti-prosperity actions by the Tucson mayor and city council, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors."
The two-page resolution is titled "a resolution in opposition to anti-education, anti-prosperity actions by the Tucson mayor and city council, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors."
The city court has, for several years, had alternatives to jail programs, but none like this one. In fact, city court officials said they believe they are the first in the state to have this type of program.
The city court has, for several years, had alternatives to jail programs, but none like this one. In fact, city court officials said they believe they are the first in the state to have this type of program.
Can you smell it in the air? Maybe not just yet, but come Thursday, June 15, we'll see the official start of the 2017 Monsoon season.
Can you smell it in the air? Maybe not just yet, but come Thursday, June 15, we'll see the official start of the 2017 Monsoon season.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
One Greenville County, SC deputy saved the day and helped one bride remain flawless on her wedding day.
One Greenville County, SC deputy saved the day and helped one bride remain flawless on her wedding day.
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.