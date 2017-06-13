TUSD meeting expected to vote on resolution

Tucson Unified School District resolution calls for actions by city and county "anti-education" and "anti-prosperity"

Tucson’s largest school district's governing board is expected to vote on a resolution that lists a series of demands from both the city and the county.

The two-page resolution is titled "a resolution in opposition to anti-education, anti-prosperity actions by the Tucson mayor and city council, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors."

It's listed as the last item on the board's agenda for Tuesday, June 13. You can read the full agenda here.

A portion of the resolution, which was brought by TUSD governing board president Michael Hicks, says as follows:

"AND THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board that a demand be issued to the Tucson Mayor and Council and Pima County Board of Supervisors that they denounce all attacks by political subdivisions on local businesses based solely on forwarding a partisan political agenda."

Earlier this month, Tucson city council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that opposes construction of a border wall, with a few changes to the wording. It is unclear if the TUSD governing board is referring to these actions in its proposed resolution.

The resolution calls for the city to divest itself financially from any company that profits from the construction of President Trump's border wall.

Tucson is joining Pima County and the Tohono O'odham Nation in opposition to the wall.

Tucson city councilman in Ward 6 Steve Kozachik responded to TUSD's proposed resolution with a blog post on his website.

"It's sad to see the board engaging in this behavior while trying to retain teachers and students, avoid their own lawsuit over contract issues, satisfy desegregation requirements, and attract a new superintendent," wrote Kozachik.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Duffy Community Center, located at 5145 East Fifth St.

