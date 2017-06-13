Several southern AZ libraries receive grant money

More than $80,000 in grant money will be awarded from the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records to 13 of Arizona's 15 counties, according to a news release from Secretary of State Michele Reagan.

“Libraries are listening to their communities and creating programs to meet the needs of the population,” said Secretary Reagan in the release. “In addition to their traditional services, libraries are transforming, offering not only books, but adding programs to educate and engage all ages through customary, digital and social means. The libraries receiving awards this spring reflect the transformation taking place in libraries statewide.”

PIMA COUNTY:

Pima County Public Library - Grow & Play Space - $57,800

COCHISE COUNTY:

Cochise County Library District - Free Little Libraries in Cochise County - $30,200

Copper Queen Library - Health Collection for CCHA - $5,000

Elsie S. Hogan Community Library - Learning, Experience, Technology, and Skills - $9,158

Sierra Vista Public Library -Mobile Makerspace - $22,050

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:

Patagonia Public Library - Cultural Heritage Speakers - $5,000

The grants were made possible with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

To see the complete list click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.