Stepfather indicted in death of Vail teen Jayden Glomb

Jayden Glomb's body was found Thursday, May 11, hours after she went missing from her Vail home.

The Vail man accused of killing his stepdaughter in May has been indicted.

Josh Lelevier was indicted Tuesday, June 13, on charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body. You can read the indictment HERE.

Lelevier, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, is accused of killing 13-year-old Jayden Glomb and dumping her body in a desert area less than two miles from her home.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

RPM Law, the firm that represents Jessica Lelevier, Jayden Glomb's mother, released the following statement after today's indictment:

“The news of the indictment of Mr. Lelevier by the Grand Jury today sparks a great deal of new emotion in an already overwhelming and difficult time. I wish to recognize the continued outpouring of support from the community, in particular the continued support from the Tucson Police Department, Homicide Survivors Inc., and the future efforts of the Pima County Prosecutors Office. I place my complete trust and faith in the criminal justice system and hope that whoever is responsible faces the full force of the law for their actions.”

According to the TPD, Jayden's body showed signs she had been asphyxiated and there was a ligature mark on her throat.

The TPD said there was blood around Jayden's nose and mouth and while she was not wearing any shoes or socks, her feet were clean.

Authorities said they found Jayden's blood smeared in two locations on her mother's Chevy Traverse. They also said they found tire tracks matching the Traverse at the spot where Jayden's body was dumped.

Forensic examination of Jayden's computer indicated it was used at times when Lelevier was the only adult in the house and someone searched for information on the topics like "suicide, drugs and exsanguination."

Again, when Lelevier was the only adult in the home the computer was used to create a document titled "Everyone is against me all the time." The TPD said the file could be interpreted as a suicide note and was signed with the name "Jayden."

According to the search warrant, the file was deleted from the computer during the time Lelevier said he woke up and found Jayden missing. Police were able recover the document.

Jayden's body was discovered between Cienega High and Empire High on Thursday, May 11, about 13 hours after she was reported missing from her home.

She was a seventh grader at Old Vail Middle School, which is just two miles from where her body was found near the side of the road.

