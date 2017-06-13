Fourth of July events in southern Arizona for 2017

Fourth of July happenings in and around southern Arizona.

MARANA: Star Spangled Spectacular

Tuesday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park (7548 North Silverbell Road, Tucson, AZ, 85743)

End the night with a large fireworks display. Fireworks begin promptly at 9 P.M. and can be seen from any point within the park.

More information here: http://www.maranaaz.gov/town-calendar/2017/7/4/star-spangled-spectacular



CENTENNIAL HALL: Let Freedom Sing

July 4 at 3 p.m. at Centennial Hall (1020 E University Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85724)

Musical selections include patriotic standards and all-American hits, with a star-spangled line-up. Performers include the Let Freedom Sing Choir and renowned soloists Ben Cline, Liz Cracchiolo Jodi Darling, Armen Dirtadian, Delores Maddox, Kit Runge, Chach Snook, Dennis Tamblyn and more! The sizzling and swinging 4Gents, Tucson's SuperGroup Quartet will wow the audience with their stylized harmonies of a by-gone era. The dazzling talents of Big Band Express with have you on the edge of your seat, playing during the pre-show as well as featured numbers!

“Let Freedom Sing” presented by Arts Express, with Armen Dirtadian as the show’s Artistic Director, Enrique "Hank" Feldman, Music Director and Conductor, and Pete Swan, Band Leader.



Get your tickets today by calling Arts Express at 520-319-0400, or by going online to www.arts-express.org. USA Club Reserved Seating - $25/person and General Admission - $10/person



THE RITZ-CARLTON, DOVE MOUNTAIN: Red, White, and Brew BBQ & fireworks (15000 North Secret Springs Drive, Marana, AZ 85658)

Four days of July 4 weekend festivities this year, fireworks and holiday dining offerings will be open to the public as well as resort guests.

July 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. BBQ buffet - $55 for adults, and $24 for children under 12. There will also be live entertainment. Reservations are required. Call to reserve (520) 572-3401.



For guests seeking a bird’s eye view of the weekend’s annual pyrotechnics, the resort will also present July 3 and 4 fireworks hikes – guided walks up to a peak from which two planned fireworks spectaculars can be best enjoyed, and priced at $49 per person. Guests must arrive by 8:20 p.m. to participate in these popular hikes.

ORO VALLEY - NARANJA PARK: Celebrate the 4th of July in a new spot

Enjoy Oro Valley's first ever fireworks show right over the park. (810 W. Naranja Drive, just east of La Cañada)

July 4 from 5 p.m.



Important note: Although the Oro Valley Aquatic Center will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on July 4, no other events or activities will take place at James D. Kriegh Park that day.

July 42017 Flyer by Tucson News Now on Scribd



For more information on this event: https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec/july-4th-resources.



ORO VALLEY AQUATIC CENTER (23 W. Calle Concordia)

Enjoy reduced admission on July 4th, from noon to 4 p.m. Just $1 for children and $3 for adults.

Have fun on our interactive splash pad and giant waterslide. Games and prizes for kids.



STARS & STRIPES BBQ DINNER - At the Overlook Restaurant and Oro Valley Community Center (10555 N. La Cañada Drive)

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 4th 6-9 p.m. Adults, $25; Children ages 5-12, $12; Children under 5 years, FREE

Reservations recommended. Call 520-229-5355.

KINO SPORTS COMPLEX - 2nd Annual Fourth of July Diamonds in the Sky Celebration

Buy your advance tickets for the 2nd Annual Diamonds in the Sky Celebration presented by Kino Sports Complex and get free parking on the day of the event. Tuesday, July 4; Gates open at 5 p.m., game starts at 6 p.m.

Festivities include a Tucson Saguaros baseball game, giveaways at the door, games, food, activities for kids and a post-game fireworks display.

General admission tickets only $4 and free for kids 5 and under. Purchase them at the Kino Sports Complex administrative offices, 2500 E. Ajo Way, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or at the guest services kiosk inside the stadium during Tucson Saguaros home games. Reserved seating tickets available only on the Tucson Saguaros website for $11-$15.

The 2nd Annual Diamonds in the Sky Celebration will be held at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, 2500 E. Ajo Way. General admission seating is first-come, first-served.



During this event, Kino Stadium will enforce its clear bag policy. The Stadium will also apply its no outside food and beverage policy, with the exception of one pre-sealed bottle of water per person.

For more information click here.

GASLIGHT THEATRE, MUSIC HALL: A Salute to America!

Saturday, July 1, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Gaslight Music Hall - 13005 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley, AZ 85739

Monday, July 3, 7 p.m. The Gaslight Theatre - 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85710

Celebrate the brave men and women in uniform with the lyrics and melodies that make our country great. Hosted by Tucson music legend Armen Dirtadian and a world-class band, you’ll be inspired by rousing renditions of flag-waving favorites such as “God Bless America,” “America The Beautiful,” “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and many more. With special guest appearances by audience favorites The Manhattan Dolls and Robert Shaw!

Discounts available for kids, students, seniors and military members.

For more information click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.