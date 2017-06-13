PetSmart donates about 250,000 meals of pet food - Tucson News Now

PetSmart donates about 250,000 meals of pet food

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received 250,000 meals of pet food as part of the PetSmart Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program, on Tuesday June 13. 

The Buy a Bag, Give a meal program means for every bag of pet food purchased from now through the end of the year at a PetSmart, the store will donate a meal to a pet in need. 

PetSmart teamed up with Feeding America and Rescue Bank for this initiative to donate more than 60 million meals to pets in need.

