PetSmart donates about 250,000 meals of pet food

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received 250,000 meals of pet food as part of the PetSmart Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program, on Tuesday June 13.

The Buy a Bag, Give a meal program means for every bag of pet food purchased from now through the end of the year at a PetSmart, the store will donate a meal to a pet in need.

PetSmart teamed up with Feeding America and Rescue Bank for this initiative to donate more than 60 million meals to pets in need.

