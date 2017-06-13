Board of Supervisors OK cooperative agreement with Friends of PACC

The Pima County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a cooperative agreement between the county and Friends of PACC on Tuesday, June 6.

“Friends of PACC is delighted to be the fundraising partner for Pima Animal Care Center,” said Tammi Barrick, Friends of PACC chair. “We see the wonderful work they do daily to save the companion pets of Pima County and appreciate the support of the community to strengthen the live-saving programs being implemented through donations.”

As part of this agreement, which goes through June 5, 2018, Friends of PACC and the County will work together to raise funds for the benefit of PACC’s lifesaving programs, such as its medical, spay and neuter, and adoptions program. In addition, the non-profit organization will help develop fundraising campaigns to support any additional shelter needs.



“Friends of PACC has been a tremendous supporter all along. I’m eager to see our future accomplishments together,” said Justin Gallick, PACC director of community engagement. “We need the support of our community to strengthen our shelter’s lifesaving programs and now, with Friends of PACC, we will be able to do so much more for our community’s homeless pets – and all at no expense to our taxpayers.”



To learn more about the animal care services provided by PACC, visit pima.gov/animalcare.

