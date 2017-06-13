THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: The monsoon is coming

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Can you smell it in the air?

Maybe not just yet, but come Thursday, June 15, we'll see the official start of the 2017 Monsoon season.

It’s a weather phenomenon unique to just a few places on the entire planet – including right here in Southern Arizona.

Did you know, half our annual rain falls during the monsoon, which runs through the end of September.

Monsoons are the kinds of storms that light up everyone’s phones on social media. Pretty pictures, cool video of lightning and heavy rains. All of it worth sharing. You can send us your photos and videos by emailing pics@tucsonnewsnow.com, but we want you to remain safe at all times.

While the storms are cool at some level - the power and ferocity of weather should never be taken for granted.

In the past 5 years, 44 people in Arizona have died from floods, heat and lightning.

It’s why you’ll hear this a lot over the next several months: Turn Around. Don’t Drown.

Put simply, if you come across a flooded road or wash, turn around and don’t even begin to think you’ll make it across.

The Monsoon season is a great opportunity for all of us to educate ourselves on this force of nature.

That’s why the KOLD First Alert Weather Team is dedicating a full 30 minutes at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday – to everything you and your family need to know about the Monsoon.

You can watch the special live at www.tucsonnewsnow.com/live. We will post all of the stories and video HERE or you can see it all by downloading on our news and weather apps HERE.

While we like to think of the show as a great piece of entertainment, we really want it to come across as a public service.

Because think about it, the monsoon is something that touches every one of us. And we all want to make it safely through the storm.

