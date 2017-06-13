Woman frustrated after three dogs attacked by javelina in her backyard

Angela Rome said her 6-year-old dog, Ribbon, was attacked by a javelina Tuesday morning in her backyard.

The attack left a bloody wound on Ribbon's mouth.

"I was frantic, I was scared and I was a little angry," Rome said.

Rome said Ribbon is the third dog that's been attacked by a javelina in the past month on their property in Vail. Mia was bit a couple of weeks ago and Buster was attacked earlier in May.

Rome said they've never had problems in the past.

"They just started getting violent. They didn't use to be like this," Rome said.

She said she's contacted Arizona Game and Fish and is looking into the option of having the javelina relocated. She said she's not sure how to handle the situation.

"I'm not sure what we can do. We have six acres so its really hard to put a fence up there and to keep our dogs inside all of the time doesn't seem right either," Rome said.

She isn't the only one whose noticed bigger packs of javelina in the neighborhood.

Andrea Whittaker who lives in the area, said she's taken measures to keep them away.

"We've had to chain up our trash cans so that I don't have to keep picking up the trash," Whittaker said. "I don't know how they do it, but they will knock it over in the middle of the night and when you get up in the morning, there's a mess."

Rome said she'll be more cautious after this attack, but she's asking neighbors to do their part.

"Maybe someone in the neighborhood is feeding them? They're just not scared of people," Rome said. " Keep food away. Don't be friendly to them. They're wild animals so I would just treat them like they're wild animals."

Arizona Game and Fish Department recommends making a loud noise to scare javelina away. They recommend grabbing a pot and wooden spoon to clink it together, you could also use a whistle or even garden hose to spray water at them, which will likely make them back away.

