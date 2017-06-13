Woman frustrated after three dogs attacked by javelina in her backyard

Angela Rome said her 6-year-old dog, Ribbon, was attacked by a javelina Tuesday morning in her backyard. The attack left a bloody wound on Ribbon's mouth.
Angela Rome said her 6-year-old dog, Ribbon, was attacked by a javelina Tuesday morning in her backyard. The attack left a bloody wound on Ribbon's mouth.
“Friends of PACC is delighted to be the fundraising partner for Pima Animal Care Center,” said Tammi Barrick, Friends of PACC chair. “We see the wonderful work they do daily to save the companion pets of Pima County and appreciate the support of the community to strengthen the live-saving programs being implemented through donations.”
“Friends of PACC is delighted to be the fundraising partner for Pima Animal Care Center,” said Tammi Barrick, Friends of PACC chair. “We see the wonderful work they do daily to save the companion pets of Pima County and appreciate the support of the community to strengthen the live-saving programs being implemented through donations.”
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received 250,000 meals of pet food as part of the PetSmart Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program, on Tuesday June 13.
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona received 250,000 meals of pet food as part of the PetSmart Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program, on Tuesday June 13.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
This husky looks really different with no hair.
It's an immense pressure and responsibility to take a bite out of crime - especially if you're a law enforcement K9.
It's an immense pressure and responsibility to take a bite out of crime - especially if you're a law enforcement K9.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.