Dragoon residents thank Lizard Fire firefighters

Wildland fire crews have made progress on the Lizard Fire, gaining five percent containment on Saturday.

A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch, which is several miles away from where the fire started. The sign thanks firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.

It is a small gesture from residents to show their appreciation to fire crews for saving their homes and property.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Lizard Fire destroyed one home and an unknown amount of structures like sheds or barns. There are no reports of injuries.

Tucson News Now discovered one burned shed on Lizard Lane south of Dragoon Road. That community was the first to be evacuated when lightning sparked the wildfire last week.

People who live on Lizard Lane are now allowed back in their homes.

Driving on Lizard Lane and floored by how the fire touched this home, but luckily didn't torch it. #LizardFire pic.twitter.com/dtaFixxdiG — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 14, 2017

Jody Swiss and his fiancé have not had a chance to write down their appreciation on a sign, letter, or card yet, but have been verbally thanking any firefighters they see in person. They are amazed that the amount of damage in the area was not worse. The fire came within a few feet of their property line.

“We very much are amazed that our home is still standing,” said Swiss. “It’s mind-boggling how the fire has actually horseshoed around all of these homes here and that’s because of all of their (firefighters) work, otherwise it would’ve come right through.”

He expressed how impressed he was with how caring the firefighters were to their three horses. While evacuated, Swiss couldn’t go back to feed and water them so the firefighters did it for them.

A woman and her fiancé told me they're thankful firefighters fed their horses while they were evacuated. #LizardFire pic.twitter.com/6b8m0sxPx0 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 14, 2017

“I can’t believe in the midst of everything, they were so caring about the animals and it wasn’t just ours, it was every ones. They’re just incredible people. I can’t imagine how they do what they do for a living, but without them I don’t think any of us would still be here.”

