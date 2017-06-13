Dragoon residents thank Lizard Fire firefighters - Tucson News Now

Dragoon residents thank Lizard Fire firefighters

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
Thank you sign from residents (Source: Tucson News Now) Thank you sign from residents (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
Firefighting crew from Patagonia (Source: Tucson News Now) Firefighting crew from Patagonia (Source: Tucson News Now)
Green Valley Fire crews on scene (Source: Tucson News Now) Green Valley Fire crews on scene (Source: Tucson News Now)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch, which is several miles away from where the fire started.  The sign thanks firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.

It is a small gesture from residents to show their appreciation to fire crews for saving their homes and property.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Lizard Fire destroyed one home and an unknown amount of structures like sheds or barns. There are no reports of injuries.

Tucson News Now discovered one burned shed on Lizard Lane south of Dragoon Road. That community was the first to be evacuated when lightning sparked the wildfire last week.

People who live on Lizard Lane are now allowed back in their homes.

Jody Swiss and his fiancé have not had a chance to write down their appreciation on a sign, letter, or card yet, but have been verbally thanking any firefighters they see in person. They are amazed that the amount of damage in the area was not worse. The fire came within a few feet of their property line.

“We very much are amazed that our home is still standing,” said Swiss. “It’s mind-boggling how the fire has actually horseshoed around all of these homes here and that’s because of all of their (firefighters) work, otherwise it would’ve come right through.”

He expressed how impressed he was with how caring the firefighters were to their three horses. While evacuated, Swiss couldn’t go back to feed and water them so the firefighters did it for them.

“I can’t believe in the midst of everything, they were so caring about the animals and it wasn’t just ours, it was every ones. They’re just incredible people. I can’t imagine how they do what they do for a living, but without them I don’t think any of us would still be here.”

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   
Powered by Frankly