TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Senator Jeff Flake released the following statement regarding a shooting at a GOP baseball practice in D.C. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were injured.
Officials with the Department of Public Safety said a Budget moving truck rear ended a semi-truck that was hauling cattle.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Watch from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, June 17-19.
The two-page resolution is titled "a resolution in opposition to anti-education, anti-prosperity actions by the Tucson mayor and city council, and the Pima County Board of Supervisors."
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.
"The victim was screaming and begging for her life, saying, 'Please daddy, don't,'" a prosecutor said.
