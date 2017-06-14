TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. STEPFATHER INDICTED IN DEATH OF VAIL TEEN JAYDEN GLOMB

Josh Lelevier was indicted Tuesday, June 13, on charges of first-degree murder and abandoning or concealing a body. You can read the indictment HERE.

Lelevier, who is being held on a $500,000 bond, is accused of killing 13-year-old Jayden Glomb and dumping her body in a desert area less than two miles from her home.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.



2. TUSD: RESOLUTION DOES NOT PASS, LACKED A SECOND

Tucson Unified School District resolution that called for actions by city and county "anti-education" and "anti-prosperity" did not pass.

A portion of the resolution, which was brought by TUSD governing board president Michael Hicks, says as follows:

"AND THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board that a demand be issued to the Tucson Mayor and Council and Pima County Board of Supervisors that they denounce all attacks by political subdivisions on local businesses based solely on forwarding a partisan political agenda."



3. UPDATE: LIZARD FIRE AT 15,142 ACRES, 64 PERCENT CONTAINED

The Lizard Fire is now at 15,142 acres and is at 64 percent contained, as of 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, according to a recent update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service said crews made progress on the fire Tuesday in the area north of Cochise Stronghold Canyon.

"Their mission was to continue to develop a containment line along pockets of unburned fuel on the south perimeter of the fire, northwest of Mt. Glenn," the Forest Service said in a news release.



HAPPENING TODAY

Diane Douglas, the Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, continues her statewide listening tour.

Members of the public can attend her town hall meeting at the Vail Innovative Center at 10775 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

WEATHER

Today will be sunny and hot with highs hitting the triple digits.

We expect a high near 104 degrees.

