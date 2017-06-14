PCC considering a property tax increase

Pima Community College administrators are working to balance their 2017-2018 budget and are considering a property tax increase.

Staff said they are trying to provide the best education possible, but they are on a budget.

The board is considering raising the Pima County Community College District’s primary property taxes by 3 percent. That breaks down to about an extra $4 annually for every $100,000 your home is worth.

PCC working balance their budget, which could mean a 3% increase in property taxes. They are deciding tonight #tucson pic.twitter.com/EsUQr6rso6 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) June 14, 2017

If approved the additional revenue would bring in more than $3 million.

The majority of the money would be spent to pay employees, the rest would go to classroom and equipment upgrades.

“Making sure that we have the appropriate equipment and the facilities necessary to properly educate our students,” said David Bea, Executive Vice Chancellor of Administration for Pima Community. ”The state reduced aid years ago and we have to figure out how to fund all of that, so that is part of the challenge also.”

The state cut funding to PCC three years ago, so now the only source of revenue is through gr ants, tuition, and property taxes.

PCC has already raised tuition which will bring in an additional $1 million.

The college has also cut 100 non-essential positions by not filling vacancies, but it is not enough.

“I think that for the value that we are providing the community it’s a great investment; we do really good things with the property tax dollars but we take increases very seriously and we want to make sure that tax payers understand that we are good stewards of public funds.” Said Bea. “We are very conscientious that we are reasonably using that money and doing the things we need to do to make sure students are really well educated here.”

The decision to increase property taxes will be made Wednesday night. There is a public hearing before the decision.

The public can go to the District Office at 4905 E. Broadway Boulevard, in room C105. That meeting starts at 5 p.m.

Any increase would take effect on July 1, 2017.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.