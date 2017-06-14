Moving truck crashes into cattle truck on Tucson's east side

Budget moving truck crashed into a cattle truck. Two injured. Cattle are okay. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A serious crashing is causing a lot of back up on Interstate 10 on Tucson's east side.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-10 between Rita Road and Houghton Rd. around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said a Budget moving truck rear ended a semi-truck that was hauling cattle.

The moving truck lost control and ended up in the median lying on its side.

The two people inside the Budget truck were taken to a hospital and are being treated for serious injuries.

The semi truck has minor damage. The cattle truck driver is okay, and no animals were hurt.

Cars able to pass by the crash using the emergency lane.

Still no word yet on when the freeway will re-open.

