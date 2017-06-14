Keeping safe on the trails during monsoon

The water that comes with the monsoon can be an attractive quality to summertime hikes in southern Arizona, but there are several dangers that casual and experienced hikers should know about.
Can you smell it in the air? Maybe not just yet, but come Thursday, June 15, we'll see the official start of the 2017 Monsoon season.
When the rains fall during the monsoon, washes and rivers around Tucson can fill quickly.
Know what to do if you encounter a dust storm while driving.
Tucson can see quite a bit of rain during the monsoon, and thanks to a mixture of heat, rain and dust, cars can take quite a beating.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
