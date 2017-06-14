HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. PRESIDENT: Sign President Trump's birthday card

June 14 is President Trump's 71st birthday, and his first one in the White House.

You can be a part of his special day by signing his birthday card .

President Trump is the oldest President ever elected.

He was born in 1946 to Fred and Mary (Macleod) Trump in New York City.

For more facts about our 45th President click HERE.

