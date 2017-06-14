GRAPHIC: Video shows scene during Alexandria shooting

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released the following statement after a gunman wounded several people at a GOP baseball practice.
Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released the following statement after a gunman wounded several people at a GOP baseball practice.
Warning: This video shows the shooting scene and may be disturbing to some.
Warning: This video shows the shooting scene and may be disturbing to some.
June 14 is President Trump's 71st birthday, and you can sign his birthday card.
June 14 is President Trump's 71st birthday, and you can sign his birthday card.
Pima Community College administrators are working to balance their 2017-2018 budget and are considering a property tax increase. Staff said they are trying to provide the best education possible,
Pima Community College administrators are working to balance their 2017-2018 budget and are considering a property tax increase. Staff said they are trying to provide the best education possible, but they are on a budget. The board is considering raising the Pima County Community College District’s primary property taxe
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday, June 17-20.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday, June 17-20.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.