GRAPHIC: Video shows scene during Alexandria shooting

Bystanders tend to a victim on the Alexandria baseball field on Wednesday, June 14. (Source: Still from New York Post video)

A video shot by a witness close to Wednesday's shooting in Virginia shows the horrifying moments during the incident that left one Congressman and three others wounded. The gunman was also shot dead by law enforcement.

In this video, which was posted by the New York Post, you can hear the man ask where the shots are coming from.

The video also shows one of the victims lying on the baseball field.

Warning: the video may be disturbing to some.

