GRAPHIC: Video shows scene during Alexandria shooting

By Tucson News Now Staff
Bystanders tend to a victim on the Alexandria baseball field on Wednesday, June 14. (Source: Still from New York Post video) Bystanders tend to a victim on the Alexandria baseball field on Wednesday, June 14. (Source: Still from New York Post video)
A video shot by a witness close to Wednesday's shooting in Virginia shows the horrifying moments during the incident that left one Congressman and three others wounded. The gunman was also shot dead by law enforcement.

In this video, which was posted by the New York Post, you can hear the man ask where the shots are coming from. 

The video also shows one of the victims lying on the baseball field.

Warning: the video may be disturbing to some.

    Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released the following statement after a gunman wounded several people at a GOP baseball practice.

    Warning: This video shows the shooting scene and may be disturbing to some. 

    June 14 is President Trump's 71st birthday, and you can sign his birthday card.

