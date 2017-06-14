Giffords statement on GOP baseball shooting

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released the following statement after a gunman wounded several people at a GOP baseball practice.

STATEMENT FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GABRIELLE GIFFORDS “It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican, nor if you're a senator or a representative, nor a staffer or a sworn officer. If you serve the institution of Congress, you're connected to your colleagues, current and former, by a shared sense of service to ideals far greater than yourself. This shooting is an attack on all who serve and on all who participate in our democracy. “I am heartbroken for the pain of Congressman Scalise, the other victims, and their family, friends, and colleagues who survived. I am thankful for the great courage of the Capitol Police, who were my protectors after I was shot and became my friends. I also know the courage it takes to recover from a shooting like this, and I know Steve and everyone there this morning have such courage in great supply. “May all Americans come together today with prayers for the survivors, love for their friends and family, and the courage to go about everyday making this country its best. Our nation is resilient, and we always come back stronger.”

May we all come together with prayers for the survivors, love for their friends and family, and the courage to make this country its best. pic.twitter.com/2CIOnOh2su — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of five shooting victims, and had surgery to repair a gunshot wound to his hip. He is in critical condition.

Giffords suffered a gunshot wound to the head on January 8, 2011 when a gunman attacked a "Congress on Your Corner" event held by the then Congresswoman.

Since the shooting the former Congresswoman has made an amazing recovery, and become co-founder of the gun violence prevention organization Americans for Responsible Solutions.

Most recently she spoke at a ceremony to commission a warship named in her honor.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.