Giffords statement on GOP baseball shooting - Tucson News Now

Giffords statement on GOP baseball shooting

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gabrielle Giffords (Source: Twitter) Gabrielle Giffords (Source: Twitter)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Tucson News Now) -

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released the following statement after a gunman wounded several people at a GOP baseball practice.

STATEMENT FROM CONGRESSWOMAN GABRIELLE GIFFORDS

“It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican, nor if you're a senator or a representative, nor a staffer or a sworn officer. If you serve the institution of Congress, you're connected to your colleagues, current and former, by a shared sense of service to ideals far greater than yourself. This shooting is an attack on all who serve and on all who participate in our democracy.

“I am heartbroken for the pain of Congressman Scalise, the other victims, and their family, friends, and colleagues who survived. I am thankful for the great courage of the Capitol Police, who were my protectors after I was shot and became my friends. I also know the courage it takes to recover from a shooting like this, and I know Steve and everyone there this morning have such courage in great supply.

“May all Americans come together today with prayers for the survivors, love for their friends and family, and the courage to go about everyday making this country its best. Our nation is resilient, and we always come back stronger.”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of five shooting victims, and had surgery to repair a gunshot wound to his hip. He is in critical condition.

Giffords suffered a gunshot wound to the head on January 8, 2011 when a gunman attacked a "Congress on Your Corner" event held by the then Congresswoman.

Since the shooting the former Congresswoman has made an amazing recovery, and become co-founder of the gun violence prevention organization Americans for Responsible Solutions.

Most recently she spoke at a ceremony to commission a warship named in her honor.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Giffords statement on GOP baseball shooting

    Giffords statement on GOP baseball shooting

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-06-14 20:05:46 GMT
    Gabrielle Giffords (Source: Twitter)Gabrielle Giffords (Source: Twitter)

    Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released the following statement after a gunman wounded several people at a GOP baseball practice.

    Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords released the following statement after a gunman wounded several people at a GOP baseball practice.

  • GRAPHIC: Video shows scene during Alexandria shooting

    GRAPHIC: Video shows scene during Alexandria shooting

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-14 18:57:55 GMT
    (Source: Still from New York Post video)(Source: Still from New York Post video)

    Warning: This video shows the shooting scene and may be disturbing to some. 

    Warning: This video shows the shooting scene and may be disturbing to some. 

  • HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR. PRESIDENT: Sign President Trump's birthday card

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:43 PM EDT2017-06-14 18:43:20 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    June 14 is President Trump's 71st birthday, and you can sign his birthday card.

    June 14 is President Trump's 71st birthday, and you can sign his birthday card.

    •   
Powered by Frankly