Merger in the making for Tucson 911 center

The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire in southern Arizona -- the 75-acre Flying R Fire southeast of Patagonia in the in the Coronado National Forest.
A K9 at the State Route 90 checkpoint alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, prompting agents to do a secondary inspection of the Chevrolet sedan.
Jobs in a 911 communication center come with long hours, short breaks, plenty of stress and constant turnover. So why would the city of Tucson consider adding to the responsibilities for the staff inside already focused on multiple screens?
Senator Jeff Flake released a statement regarding Wednesday's shooting at a GOP baseball practice in D.C. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were injured.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
