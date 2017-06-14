TUSD governing board votes yes to put bond package on November b - Tucson News Now

TUSD governing board votes yes to put bond package on November ballot

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The governing board of Tucson's largest school district voted on Tuesday night, June 13, to put a special bond on the ballot in November.

The Tucson Unified School District is looking for approval of a $180 million dollar bond over 20 years. That money will be used to address the district's "critical needs" which include building and renovating school classrooms.


The money to pay the bond back will come from property taxes. This means the $180 million bond would cost homeowners $4.23 a month.


In addition, the district also presented the projected costs for the election itself. TUSD said the total projected recorder costs using Pima County recorders would be $474,482. In addition, the total election costs would be $356,906 or $300,906 if schools are used for polls.

Read more about the breakdown of the cost of putting the bond on the ballot HERE.

The district said its schools need more than $160 million dollars of “necessary structural improvements" including upgrades to facility's heating and cooling systems, plumbing, flooring, lights and water fountains.

Leaders with TUSD gauged the public for support of possible bonds. Through a phone survey of 500 people, the district learned:

  • 54 percent of respondents support a $300 million dollar bond
  • 61 percent support of $240 million dollar bond
  • 70 percent support a $180 million dollar bond

"I mean, the political climate ... I can't think of it being more perfect," board member Kristel Ann Foster said at Tuesday's meeting. "With so many people really understanding what critical need public education is in, I really encourage us to join together to support this bond package."

Board member Mark Stegeman didn't vote for the bond and said though the critical needs are top priority, he isn't sure if the public will vote yes.

"We really have to get our case pretty solid," Stegeman said.

