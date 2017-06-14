Border agents discover nearly 70 pounds of marijuana in car's floorboard

A K9 at the State Route 90 checkpoint alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, prompting agents to do a secondary inspection of the Chevrolet sedan.
The Vail man accused of killing his stepdaughter in May has been indicted.
The city court has, for several years, had alternatives to jail programs, but none like this one. In fact, city court officials said they believe they are the first in the state to have this type of program.
A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.
Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a top prosecutor for Pima County to fill a Superior Court vacancy.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.
The head of the Michigan health department has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Flint's lead-tainted water crisis.
The Noxubee County Sheriff's Department says it is investigating reports of two Georgia prison escapees possibly being in Noxubee County.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
