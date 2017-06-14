Border agents discover nearly 70 pounds of marijuana in car's floorboard

Agents discovered a compartment in the floorboard and in it they found more than 60 "bricks" of marijuana worth close to $55,000. (Source: Customs and Border Protection)

Border Patrol agents found more than 68 pounds of marijuana hidden in the floor of a car on Tuesday, June 13.

According to a news release from the Customs and Border Protection, a K9 at the State Route 90 checkpoint alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, prompting agents to do a secondary inspection of the Chevrolet sedan.

Agents discovered a compartment in the floorboard and in it they found more than 60 "bricks" of marijuana worth close to $55,000.

The driver was a 20-year-old US citizen. He was arrested and charged with smuggling a controlled substance.

