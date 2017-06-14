Crews battling wildfire near Patagonia

Crews are responding to a new wildfire in southern Arizona.

The 75-acre Flying R Fire is located southeast of Patagonia in Santa Cruz county.

According to www.inciweb.gov, the fire started at noon today and is burning through grass, brush and timber.

It is located in the Coronado National Forest.

