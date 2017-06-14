Fire officials show how they protected homes from Lizard Fire

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
As fire crews started to pack up and head to their next assignment, officials led the media on a tour of the area threatened by the Lizard Fire.
As fire crews started to pack up and head to their next assignment, officials led the media on a tour of the area threatened by the Lizard Fire.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire in southern Arizona -- the 75-acre Flying R Fire southeast of Patagonia in the in the Coronado National Forest.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire in southern Arizona -- the 75-acre Flying R Fire southeast of Patagonia in the in the Coronado National Forest.
A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch thanking firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.
A homemade sign hangs outside the Triangle T Guest Ranch thanking firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and support teams working on the Lizard Fire that is still burning southeast of Tucson.
Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.
Fire crews kept the flames from causing any damage to the vineyards but some owners did, or still do, worry about smoke taint.
The Tucson Unified School District is looking for approval of a $180 million dollar bond over 20 years.
The Tucson Unified School District is looking for approval of a $180 million dollar bond over 20 years.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
As fire crews started to pack up and head to their next assignment, officials led the media on a tour of the area threatened by the Lizard Fire.
As fire crews started to pack up and head to their next assignment, officials led the media on a tour of the area threatened by the Lizard Fire.
Jobs in a 911 communication center come with long hours, short breaks, plenty of stress and constant turnover. So why would the city of Tucson consider adding to the responsibilities for the staff inside already focused on multiple screens?
Jobs in a 911 communication center come with long hours, short breaks, plenty of stress and constant turnover. So why would the city of Tucson consider adding to the responsibilities for the staff inside already focused on multiple screens?
Former Congressman Ron Barber said his mind was flooded with thoughts of January 8th when he heard about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
Former Congressman Ron Barber said his mind was flooded with thoughts of January 8th when he heard about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Officials with the Coast Guard say federal and state authorities are continuing to investigate a potential threat which was reported at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.
Officials with the Coast Guard say federal and state authorities are continuing to investigate a potential threat which was reported at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.