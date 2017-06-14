Fire officials show how they protected homes from Lizard Fire - Tucson News Now

Fire officials show how they protected homes from Lizard Fire

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
Fire crews filled up 15 "pumpkins" with water, then connected them to sprinklers to protect homes. (Source: KOLD News 13) Fire crews filled up 15 "pumpkins" with water, then connected them to sprinklers to protect homes. (Source: KOLD News 13)
COCHISE STRONGHOLD, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Lizard Fire was more than 60 percent contained as of Wednesday, June 14.

As fire crews started to pack up and head to their next assignment, officials led the media on a tour of the area. This was our first close look at areas that had been closed for the safety of the public and to allow the firefighters to do their jobs without hindrance.

The mission for the crews in this area was structure protection. Fire crews cleared brush and chopped down tree limbs.

There are 15 to 20 homes in the area, so fire crews filled up 15 "pumpkins" - large orange water tanks - with water, then connected them to sprinklers. Each home had three to four sprinklers watering down the dry brush on the property.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Wildfire tragedyMore>>

  • Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Park, trail dedicated to 19 fallen Arizona firefighters

    Tuesday, November 29 2016 7:48 AM EST2016-11-29 12:48:02 GMT
    Tuesday, November 29 2016 6:51 PM EST2016-11-29 23:51:37 GMT
    (Source: KPHO/KTVK)(Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

    A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday. 

  • SLIDESHOW: Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Granite Mountain Hotshots

    Here are the stories of the 19 heroes who passed away while fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire. Pictures and biography sources are from the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Facebook page.

  • Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Some charities not handing over money meant for Hotshot families

    Tuesday, October 20 2015 12:51 AM EDT2015-10-20 04:51:14 GMT
    Tuesday, October 20 2015 2:01 PM EDT2015-10-20 18:01:41 GMT
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    Two years have passed since 19 Hotshot firefighters lost their lives while battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Donations began pouring in shortly after the tragedy from all over the world. However, it did attract some fraud and other charities willing to use the tragedy to raise funds for other needs.
    •   
Powered by Frankly