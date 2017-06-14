Fire officials show how they protected homes from Lizard Fire

Fire crews filled up 15 "pumpkins" with water, then connected them to sprinklers to protect homes. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The Lizard Fire was more than 60 percent contained as of Wednesday, June 14.

As fire crews started to pack up and head to their next assignment, officials led the media on a tour of the area. This was our first close look at areas that had been closed for the safety of the public and to allow the firefighters to do their jobs without hindrance.

We took a tour of the area where fire crews helped protect homes from the #Lizardfire pic.twitter.com/JksNeZMIrW — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) June 14, 2017

The mission for the crews in this area was structure protection. Fire crews cleared brush and chopped down tree limbs.

There are 15 to 20 homes in the area, so fire crews filled up 15 "pumpkins" - large orange water tanks - with water, then connected them to sprinklers. Each home had three to four sprinklers watering down the dry brush on the property.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.