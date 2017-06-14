Tucson to host NHL preseason game

Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.
Game between Coyotes and Anaheim slated for Monday, September 25 at 7:05 p.m.
David Peralta homered to left center in the ninth inning off Detroit closer Justin Wilson, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-6 win over the Tigers on Tuesday night.
