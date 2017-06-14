Tucson to host NHL preseason game

The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are pleased to announce that NHL hockey will be coming to the Old Pueblo on Monday, September 25 when the Arizona Coyotes host the Anaheim Ducks at the Tucson Arena in a preseason contest. Face-off will be at 7:05 p.m.

“We’re excited to play an NHL preseason game at Tucson Arena,” said Coyotes General Manager John Chayka. “We were thrilled with the tremendous support the Roadrunners received last season and our players are looking forward to playing in this game in front of all of our great fans in Tucson.”

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Monday, August 28 at 10 a.m. and start at just $15. Seats may be purchased at the TCC Box Office or online via TucsonRoadrunners.com.

