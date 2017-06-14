January 8th survivors react to shooting in Alexandria

Former Congressman Ron Barber said when he heard about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning, his mind was flooded with thoughts of Jan. 8, 2011.

"I was thinking about what it must have been like for the people at the baseball stadium to witness this to be a part of it and to be victims of it," Barber said. "Gabby was shot, I was shot, Judge Roll and a lot more people. Six people died that day."

While the details of the shootings are different, Barber said they're similar at the core.

"What happened on January 8 in Tucson and what happened today is an attack on our democracy," Barber said.

He said it's an attack on the accessibility citizens have to their elected officials.

"An attempt to, in a sense, disrupt how we interact with one another and we have to stand strong against it," Barber said.

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords shared her thoughts with the following statement:

“It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat or a Republican, nor if you're a senator or a representative, nor a staffer or a sworn officer. If you serve the institution of Congress, you're connected to your colleagues, current and former, by a shared sense of service to ideals far greater than yourself. This shooting is an attack on all who serve and on all who participate in our democracy. I am heartbroken for the pain of Congressman Scalise, the other victims, and their family, friends, and colleagues who survived. I am thankful for the great courage of the Capitol Police, who were my protectors after I was shot and became my friends. I also know the courage it takes to recover from a shooting like this, and I know Steve and everyone there this morning have such courage in great supply. May all Americans come together today with prayers for the survivors, love for their friends and family, and the courage to go about everyday making this country its best. Our nation is resilient, and we always come back stronger.”

Tucson News Now also talked to Patricia Maisch, another survivor on the Jan. 8 shooting.

She offered some advice to those all of the people affected by this morning's shooting as they start their journey of healing and recovering.

"You have to figure out a way to incorporate it into your daily life," she said. "There will be certain things that bring it to the forefront more than others. being with people who have been through the same thing. Knowing someone knows what it felt like that day," Maisch said.

