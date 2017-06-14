January 8th survivors react to shooting in Alexandria

Former Congressman Ron Barber said his mind was flooded with thoughts of January 8th when he heard about the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
A K9 at the State Route 90 checkpoint alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, prompting agents to do a secondary inspection of the Chevrolet sedan.
The Vail man accused of killing his stepdaughter in May has been indicted.
The city court has, for several years, had alternatives to jail programs, but none like this one. In fact, city court officials said they believe they are the first in the state to have this type of program.
A man from Mexico was arrested after allegedly trying to rob a woman outside a bank in Nogales last weekend, authorities said.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Officials with the Coast Guard say the FBI is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.
Ascent Children's Health Services fired four daycare employees after a 5-year-old died while in their care.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.
