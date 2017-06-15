Locals find paths to big leagues

Andre Jackson was drafted in the 12th round despite missing the entire 2017 season (Photos courtesy: Utah and Arizona Athletics).

Senior infielder Louis Boyd along with juniors Cameron Ming and Rio Gomez rounded out the Arizona Wildcats selected Wednesday on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Ming was the highest selected, in the 14th round by the Baltimore Orioles.

The Seattle Mariners took Boyd in the 26th round while Gomez was selected in the 34th round by the Boston Red Sox.

In all six Wildcats were drafted during the three-day process.

Four former area high school players were also drafted on Wednesday.

Cienega’s Andre Jackson was taken in the 12th round by Los Angeles Dodgers despite missing the entire 2017 University of Utah season due to Tommy John surgery.

Jackson was selected in the 32nd round by Texas Rangers after his 2014 senior season with the Bobcats.

Matt Duce, who prepped at Buena in Sierra Vista, was drafted by the New York Mets after hitting .321 with 13 home runs in three seasons at Dallas Baptist.

Tucson Badger Alex Robles was also a two-way player at Austin Peay but was drafted as a pitcher in the 30th round by the Minnesota Twins.

Robles hit .336 as a four-year regular and posted a 4.53 ERA in 71 mound appearances including 50 starts.

Sati Santa Cruz was the final local player selected. The 2014 Sahuarita Mustangs grad was grabbed in the 32nd round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Santa Cruz went undrafted out of high school in 2015 despite a three-year varsity career with the Mustangs that saw him strike out 276 batters in 178 innings.

The righthander turned down a scholarship to UA to attend Central Arizona College with the hopes of being draft after his freshman season. Santa Cruz however was not selected in last year’s draft either.

He’ll enter pro ball with a 4.73 ERA in 26 junior college appearances.

