Locals find paths to big leagues

Three Arizona Wildcats and four former prep stars now know their path to a career in Major League Baseball.
Three Arizona Wildcats and four former prep stars now know their path to a career in Major League Baseball.
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.
Mayweather and UFC star McGregor to meet Aug. 26 in a boxing match.
7 local players go off the board on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
7 local players go off the board on the final day of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Gilbert Tigers quarterback Jack Plummer has a message for Arizona football fans.
Gilbert Tigers quarterback Jack Plummer has a message for Arizona football fans.
Taijuan Walker pitched five sharp innings in his return from the disabled list, and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, 2-1 over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Taijuan Walker pitched five sharp innings in his return from the disabled list, and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their fourth straight game, 2-1 over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
Game between Coyotes and Anaheim slated for Monday, September 25 at 7:05 p.m.
Game between Coyotes and Anaheim slated for Monday, September 25 at 7:05 p.m.