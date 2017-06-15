TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among multiple people shot at a baseball practice for GOP lawmakers and staff Wednesday in Alexandria, VA. (Source: House.gov)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. GOP BASEBALL SHOOTING

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was "critically injured" in a shooting at a baseball practice Wednesday for GOP lawmakers preparing for a charity game.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2tq6LhD]

Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of @MedStarWHC: pic.twitter.com/i5WlzcUVpM — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 15, 2017

The alleged gunman has been identified by law enforcement as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson from Belleville, IL.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was at the practice when the shooting happened.



2. TUSD GOVERNING BOARD VOTES TO PUT BOND ON NOVEMBER BALLOT

The governing board of Tucson's largest school district voted on Tuesday night, June 13, to put a special bond on the ballot in November.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2sD5Pdd]

The first item is #15 RE a Special Bond Election for #TUSD on 11/7/17.

Find the info for this item at https://t.co/FVy0kvTVyB#TUSDGvBrd pic.twitter.com/wkw9rRApX7 — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) June 14, 2017

The money to pay the bond back will come from property taxes. This means the $180 million bond would cost homeowners $4.23 a month.



3. LIZARD FIRE 70 PERCENT CONTAINED, HAS BURNED MORE THAN 15,000 ACRES

Officials said the Lizard Fire, burning in northwest Cochise County, was at 15,212 acres and 70 percent contained as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.

[MORE: http://bit.ly/2sX5m25]

The U.S. Forest Service said crews made progress on the fire Tuesday in the area north of Cochise Stronghold canyon.

MOBILE USERS: Photos of the fires in Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.



HAPPENING TODAY

Grant Road at Seventh Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. while crews install water lines as part of the Grant Road Improvement project.

Work is expected in that area for several weeks.

WEATHER

It's the first official day of monsoon.

Today will be sunny and hot with a high near 106° in Tucson.

No rain in the forecast.



For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.