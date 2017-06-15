TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Senator Jeff Flake released a statement regarding Wednesday's shooting at a GOP baseball practice in D.C. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were injured.
Crews are responding to a new wildfire in southern Arizona -- the 75-acre Flying R Fire southeast of Patagonia in the in the Coronado National Forest.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
The Tucson Unified School District is looking for approval of a $180 million dollar bond over 20 years.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.
