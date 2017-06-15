City and county crews work to clean up washes before monsoon storms

Day 4 of work to clear out of the Santa Clara wash continues. That beige thing is the pile is a rug. People have dumped trash (Source: Tucson News Now)

Crews in Tucson and Pima County are racing to clean up washes before the monsoon storms.

Edward Bonn, City of Tucson street maintenance supervisor, said trash, weeds, and branches can prevent rain water from flowing smoothly through the washes.

“It can get pretty hairy sometimes especially if the water gets pretty high. Most of the time it gets so bad we have to let it go that we have to wait until the water recedes,” he said.

Bonn’s crews have been working all week to clean up a wash on the southside, and they are finding more than they expected.

“Tires, mattresses, couches, everything someone can throw down there we are finding,” said Bonn.

His crews are working eight hours a day to remove trash.

So far this week, workers have been filling 10 dump trucks a day of stuff just from this wash.

Crews are asking people to not throw things in washes.

Bonn said those items can block drainage and the water could end up flooding the road or nearby properties, which can cause a lot of damage.

