City and county crews work to clean up washes before monsoon storms

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, the Flying R Fire near Patagonia has burned 800 acres and is 60 percent contained.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, the Flying R Fire near Patagonia has burned 800 acres and is 60 percent contained.
According to police, the unattended suitcase contained oily liquids and gloves.
According to police, the unattended suitcase contained oily liquids and gloves.
Crews in Tucson and Pima County are racing to clean up washes before the monsoon storms.
Crews in Tucson and Pima County are racing to clean up washes before the monsoon storms.
The extreme heat effects everyone differently, but officials say if you spend too much time outside, you will get sick no matter what.
The extreme heat effects everyone differently, but officials say if you spend too much time outside, you will get sick no matter what.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, June 17-21.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, June 17-21.
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but a tenants' group had complained for years about the risk of a fire.
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.