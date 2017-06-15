TPD: E. 10th closed due to police situation

The extreme heat effects everyone differently, but officials say if you spend too much time outside, you will get sick no matter what.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking unseasonably hot temperatures as we head into the weekend. The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, June 17-21.
The Tucson Police Department said East 10th Street is closed from Mountain View to Arcadia for police situation.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Senator Jeff Flake released a statement regarding Wednesday's shooting at a GOP baseball practice in D.C. where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others were injured.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.
