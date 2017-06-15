TPD: E. 10th closed due to police situation - Tucson News Now

TPD: E. 10th closed due to police situation

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Officer investigating a suspicious package at Viscount Hotel. (Source: TPD) Officer investigating a suspicious package at Viscount Hotel. (Source: TPD)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department said East 10th Street is closed from Mountain View to Arcadia for police situation.

According to a tweet from police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan, officers are investigating a suspicious package in a parking lot of the Viscount Hotel.

The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time, and drivers should avoid the area.

Tucson News Now is working to learn more.

Check back here for updates.

