TPD: E. 10th closed due to police situation

The Tucson Police Department said East 10th Street is closed from Mountain View to Arcadia for police situation.

According to a tweet from police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan, officers are investigating a suspicious package in a parking lot of the Viscount Hotel.

Officers w/the @Tucson_Police Bomb Squad suiting up as a precautionary measure to investigate the suspicious package at 4855 E. Broadway. pic.twitter.com/SESsMgXYKW — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 15, 2017

Officers investigating a suspicious package in rear parking lot of Viscount Hotel 4855 E Brdwy. 10th St closed from Mountain View to Arcadia pic.twitter.com/gd8bmkIAwD — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 15, 2017

The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time, and drivers should avoid the area.

#CLOSURE: 10th St is CLOSED from Arcadia to Mountain View Ave for a police situation, per @Tucson_Police. pic.twitter.com/06SKxGkkYx — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) June 15, 2017

Tucson News Now is working to learn more.

