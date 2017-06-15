DANGEROUS HEAT: Stay cool, hydrated, informed

On Saturday southern Arizona will be under an extreme heat advisory. Tucson News Now meteorologists say Tucson will see temperatures of 110 degrees and higher for five days.

The Tucson Fire Department is gearing up for heat-related illness calls over the next few days.

First responders are asking folks to limit outside activity and stay inside as much as possible this weekend.

The extreme heat effects everyone differently, but officials say if you spend too much time outside, you will get sick no matter what.

Firefighters are used to working out in Tucson’s high temperatures, but even their bodies have limits.

In order to show how the heat impacts even firefighters, Nick with Station 8 in Midtown hooked himself up to monitors to measure his heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature. Medics made him stand in the sun, walk and jog for five minutes in temperatures over 105 degrees.

“His heart rate and blood pressure kind of stabilized after getting some work done. That shows you know he’s in shape, his body is prepared for it; however, even being prepared for it you can still get yourself into trouble,” said Capt. Andy Skaggs spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department.

STAY COOL

Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible.

Find an air-conditioned shelter.

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

Avoid direct sunlight.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Take cool showers or baths.

Check on those most at-risk twice a day.

STAY HYDRATED

Drink more water than usual.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids. Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

Remind others to drink enough water.

STAY INFORMED

Check local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.

Learn the symptoms of heat illness.

To learn more about the symptoms and treatment for heat-related illness check the CDC website here.

