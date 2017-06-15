TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (June 16-18)

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

FRIDAY



1. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS -- HAVE A BALL!

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7

2. DIVE IN MOVIE - "FINDING DORY"

It's fun to just keep swimming at the YMCA while you watch "Finding Dory."

The dive in starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets: $5 per person or $20 per family.

3. 17TH ANNUAL BISBEE PRIDE

The festival starts at 3 p.m. at Pride Village in Grassy Park.

The festival lasts through Sunday.

More information: www.bisbeepride.com



SATURDAY

1. COOL SUMMER NIGHTS - CREATURES OF THE NIGHT

This week's Cool Summer Nights program at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is all about nocturnal critters.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rl5s37

2. BREW AT THE ZOO

Reid Park Zoo and Craft Tucson have teamed up so you can enjoy a cold one after a hot day.

Funds raised will support the Zoo Project Fund, which helps keep Reid Park Zoo amazing.

This is event is only for those 21 years old and over.

More information: http://bit.ly/2sxg5E2

3. PARK AFTER DARK

Learn about night life in the desert from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Saguaro National Park West located at 2700 N. Kinney Road.

There is a $15 park entrance fee for each vehicle.

The event is for families with children aged 7 to 18.



SUNDAY

1. RILLITO PARK FARMERS MARKET

Get all the fresh produce you crave at Rillito Park Race Track Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More information: http://bit.ly/2sHv3ab

2. FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND AT OLD TUCSON

Men and boys get in free this weekend in honor of Father's Day.

On Sunday catch a classic car show where guests get to judge the cars.

Awards will be presented at 4 p.m.

More information: http://bit.ly/2tvW9xI

3. S.T.E.A.M. SUNDAY AT THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM

Dad's get in free for this week's S.T.E.A.M. at the Children's Museum.

Kids will learn problem solving, strategy and special awareness.

The Tucson Petting Zoo will be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m.

More information: http://bit.ly/2sy17Nn

