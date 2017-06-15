Drone Day: Firefighters praise technology's usefulness

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. at the Swan Gate.
Using the overhead drone view provides perspective when fighting structure fires, and in swift-water rescues. In those emergency situations, that bird's eye view has not been easily available. It’s a camera shot that can descend directly upon rushing water when a human life hangs in the balance.
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
According to numbers released today, the average price of a new home in Tucson is $335,697, a record amount.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, the Flying R Fire near Patagonia has burned 800 acres and is 60 percent contained.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
A blimp went down above the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, with witnesses saying it may have caught fire before crashing.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
The man who opened fire on Congress members as they practiced for a charity baseball game was living out of a cargo van and kept mostly to himself.
