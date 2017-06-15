D-M gate closed briefly for investigation of possible explosives

The Tucson Police Department and Air Force security forces responded to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Thursday morning, June 15, after a working military dog detected possible explosives in a vehicle.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. at the Swan Gate. Airmen with the 355th Security Forces Squadron, the 355th Civil Engineer Squadron's Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Fire and Emergency Services and TPD responded to the scene.

The airmen established a cordon around the area to ensure the safety and security of the base and personnel.

Following a thorough inspection, officials deemed the area all clear at about 11:10 a.m, and normal operations have resumed at the Swan Gate.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.