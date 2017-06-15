Drone Day: FAA talks citizen privacy, rules for drone pilots

When it comes to drones, privacy laws still apply to citizens and their property protection, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.
When it comes to drones, privacy laws still apply to citizens and their property protection, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.
The suspect entered the Circle K at 3845 S. Country Club Road just after 4:20 a.m. on June 7. He was holding a large filet knife and he told the clerk to give him the money from the register.
The suspect entered the Circle K at 3845 S. Country Club Road just after 4:20 a.m. on June 7. He was holding a large filet knife and he told the clerk to give him the money from the register.
Tucked away from the drug busts and seizures on the streets of southern Arizona, the Tucson Police Department Crime Lab has increased its safety measures to protect against a deadly substance.
Tucked away from the drug busts and seizures on the streets of southern Arizona, the Tucson Police Department Crime Lab has increased its safety measures to protect against a deadly substance.
The incident happened at about 9 a.m. at the Swan Gate.
The incident happened at about 9 a.m. at the Swan Gate.
Using the overhead drone view provides perspective when fighting structure fires, and in swift-water rescues. In those emergency situations, that bird's eye view has not been easily available. It’s a camera shot that can descend directly upon rushing water when a human life hangs in the balance.
Using the overhead drone view provides perspective when fighting structure fires, and in swift-water rescues. In those emergency situations, that bird's eye view has not been easily available. It’s a camera shot that can descend directly upon rushing water when a human life hangs in the balance.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.
A widow is filing suit against the grocery chain after her husband died after falling into a deep fryer while working at the store.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.
The NCAA has suspended Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for five ACC games next season in the high-profile scandal involving sex-for-pay for prospects, student-athletes and others.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.