Deputies search for suspect in south-side armed robbery

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery on June 7.

According to a PCSD news release, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, medium height, between 190-215 pounds, with a dark mustache and patchy beard. He was last seen wearing a black Nike baseball hat, black hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, gray and white basketball shorts and yellow dishwashing gloves.

The suspect entered the Circle K at 3845 S. Country Club Road just after 4:20 a.m. on June 7. He was holding a large filet knife and he told the clerk to give him the money from the register.

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect ran behind the counter and grabbed the money from the drawer and cigarettes from the shelf.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call 911. You can submit an anonymous tip by text or phone at 88-CRIME, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

