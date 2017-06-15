Bolas de aire de Chrysler salen defectuosas - Tucson News Now

Bolas de aire de Chrysler salen defectuosas

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Si eres dueño de un Fiat Chrysler tu vehículo tiene que ser reparado.

Los encargados del vehículo están siendo a 300,000 Dodge Grand Caravans del 2011 al 2012.

Oficiales dijeron que hay un problema con el volante la bolsa de aire del conductor no sale adecuadamente.

Más de una docena de accidentes han sido reportados y causado heridas menores.

Dueños de los vehículos afectados no tendrán que pagar nada para repararlo. 

