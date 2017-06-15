CBP: Female sex offender tried to enter U.S. illegally

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A woman with prior sex offender and kidnapping charges was arrested while trying to enter the United States, federal officials said.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 43-year-old Esmeralda Mendez Madrigal was arrested Wednesday, June 14. Madrigal is a Mexican woman who was caught "illegally entering the United States," agents said.

She was detained and taken into custody by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station near the Lukeville Port of Entry, according to a news release.

While she was being processed at the Ajo Station, agents said they learned that Madrigal is a registered sex offender and was previously removed from the U.S. following a six-year sentence for aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint. She was convicted on felony charges in Cook County, Illinois.

Agents said Madrigal now faces felony immigration charges for re-entering the U.S.

