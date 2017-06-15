One arrested, one wanted in theft of more than $100k in jewelry

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.



One man is wanted and another is in custody in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in jewelry from a department store in Tucson, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said the suspects hid in the J.C. Penney on East Broadway until it closed. They got with more than $100,000 in jewelry, some of which was later pawned.

Henry Lopez, 18, has been arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and trafficking in stolen property, according to the TPD.

The other suspect, who has not been identified, has been described as an 19-year-old black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.

